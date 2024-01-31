Highlands County detention deputy found dead after taking his own life near sheriff’s office headquarters

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

SEBRING, Fla. – An on-duty Highlands County deputy was found dead Wednesday morning after taking his own life near the sheriff's office's headquarters, officials said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said they are now conducting a death investigation at their headquarters in Sebring. Authorities identified the deputy as 56-year-old Paul Robitaille, a detention deputy who was assigned to the Highlands County courthouse.

"Paul was a great employee with a great attitude," Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "We are all shocked and heartbroken over this, and I ask that everyone keep his family, friends and our agency family in their prayers."

Shortly before 10 a.m., Robitaille asked his supervisor for a break, and security cameras showed him walking out of the courthouse and to a nearby parking lot. The sheriff's office said he stopped at one point to speak with another deputy before walking along Eucalyptus Street.

Robitaille didn't give any indication that something was wrong, according to officials with HCSO. However, he was found dead from a self-inflicted wound near the northeast corner of the sheriff's office's headquarters, according to deputies.

The deputy joined HCSO on March 5, 2007, according to authorities. Robitaille leaves behind a wife and three children, including his daughter, Ashlee, who is a part-time Highlands County deputy.

"The Sheriff’s Office is doing everything possible to comfort and support Paul’s family, as well as all of our members, to help everyone get through this," Sheriff Blackman said.

The sheriff said more than 50,000 Americans died by suicide last year, and 128 of those people were law enforcement officers.

