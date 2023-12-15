Hero's welcome: Remains of Florida man killed in WWII returned home

A hero's welcome home was held for a fallen U.S. Airman, 79 years after his death.

The remains of Staff Sergeant Franklin Hall were flown back to Central Florida from Europe. Hall was just 21 years old when his plane was shot down over France in 1944.

Hall's nephew worked to keep his memory alive. He provided DNA a few years ago to see if it matched remains found in France, and when those remains were identified as Hall's, the Army worked to get him back home.

"I've never known him. My mother always talked about him. At this point, I feel like I know him," said Jeff Hester. "Sometimes I get choked up talking about him because I really don't know him, but I do."

Franklin Hall will have a funeral in Leesburg, buried right next to his grandparents with full military honors. The family plans to hold it on the same day and time when his plane was shot down nearly 80 years ago.