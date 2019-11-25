Here's where you can cut down your own Christmas tree in Central Florida

Don't miss the chance to be a traditionalist this holiday season. Santa's Farm in Eustis offers you the opportunity to cut down your own Christmas tree.

Any of the pines and cedars on the farm's 17 acres is available to saw down, no matter the size. The price is $45.

Santa's Farm also offers a large selection of beautiful pre-cut trees.

Visit SantasFarm.net for a complete schedule of operating days and hours. You're best off buying tickets in advance because the attraction fills to capacity quickly on peak days. Check out the farm's appearance on Good Day Orlando.