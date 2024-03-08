'Here we go': Protester runs at DC Mayor Bowser, calls for a cease-fire in Gaza

A protester calling for a cease-fire in Gaza ran at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during an arts festival kickoff on Friday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The mayor had just taken the microphone to announce the start of Artomatic’s weekend community art exhibit at the event’s location on M Street when video showed two demonstrators rushing the stage. One woman can be seen running on stage with a "DC 4 CEASEFIRE" sign.

Security can be seen rushing on stage behind the protester. The woman was within several feet of Bowser when security intercepted her. She shouted, "D.C. artists against apartheid," as she was led away.

"Oh, here we go, thank you, whoa, whoa, whoa," Bowser said as she realized what was taking place. Bowser remained at the podium for a few minutes before exiting the stage. She returned about five minutes later. She did not address the situation once she returned.

No injuries were reported. No word on the total number of protesters that showed up to the event.