'Here is your voice': Hundreds of protesters in Orlando call for freedom in Cuba

"SOS Cuba" protests continued in Orlando, Saturday, as many called for the Biden administration to do more to help Cubans.

Protesters in Downtown Orlando marched from Lake Eola to the courthouse and Orlando City Hall Saturday afternoon.

Many called on the Biden administration to do more to support Cubans, like restoring the Internet and intervention.

"Where is Biden? They are killing our people," said a protester.

After massive protests in Cuba last weekend, the country restricted Internet service.

"I was born and raised in Cuba until I was 16 years old. It was a struggle to survive every day. Now, it’s getting even worse," said Oziel Suarez, a protester.

Many were protesting to support Cubans, many of who cannot speak for themselves.

"We’re doing it for our fellow Cubans who are suffering, who are being murdered against the Cuban government. And, I think that’s enough for us to show up and protest," said Yesenia Guilfuchi.

"If you’re Cuban or not. This affects you," added her sister, Yanet Herrero. "This is a humanitarian issue and we’re here to bring that awareness and say to the voiceless in Cuba, ‘We support you. Here is your voice.’"