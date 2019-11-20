Here is why you don't plug space heaters into power strips

article

A fire department is warning the public about the dangers of plugging a space heater into a power strip.

The Umatilla County Fire District in Oregon posted the warning on its Facebook page with a picture of a melted power strip.

"The weather is getting colder, and people are pulling out their space heaters. We just wanted to remind you that you should NEVER plug a heater into a power strip," the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. "These units are not designed to handle the high current flow needed for a space heater and can overheat or even catch fire due to the added energy flow. Please share and stay safe this Winter season."

The Electrical Safety Foundation International says heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the U.S. with more than 65,000 fires being attributed to them each year. The ESFI reports the fire result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and millions of dollars in property damage.