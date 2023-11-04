Expand / Collapse search

18-wheeler chase lasts hours, suspect charged in Montgomery County

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated November 5, 2023 12:51PM
Suspect arrested after chase through Houston

A man is in police custody after leading multiple agencies through a trip in three counties on Saturday in an 18-wheeler. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle has more on the chaotic chase.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities and multiple other agencies were involved in an 18-wheeler pursuit that went through multiple counties.

The suspect 51-year-old man Christopher John Lubowski from Ormond Beach, Florida is booked in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office jail. He faces two federal charges, a felony evading charge and a possession of a controlled substance charge. Chief Carlisle with the Roman Forest Police Department says it's believed they found Methamphetamine, but it is not confirmed at this time.

Dashcam video released from 18-wheeler chase

Dashcam footage shows the moments during an hours-long police chase that went throughout the Houston area. Multiple agencies worked together to stop a suspect driving erratically in an 18-wheeler.

Officials initially confirmed the scene when it was active on Katy Freeway Westbound near Highway 99.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies began assisting after a Patton Village police unit responded to a call around 2 p.m. about an 18-wheeler driving erratically and swaying on Highway 59 and Highway 242.

18-wheeler speeds on highway in police chase

An 18-wheeler is caught on video being chased by multiple Houston area law enforcement on a highway. The chase spanned over multiple counties before coming to an end in Fort Bend County. (Video courtesy of OnScene Houston)

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County and later was seen in Katy near Brookshire. Montgomery County sheriff's deputies assisted as the chase moved into Harris and Fort Bend County.

Image 1 of 6

 

Houston area agencies were also involved and using all necessary tactical units, including air units, officials confirm.

According to the Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable, a crash was caused by the pursuit at Falcon Landing and Gaston. Harris County Sheriff's Office officials later confirmed the suspect was in custody after stopping the truck.