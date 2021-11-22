Haines City police officer facing allegation of sexual battery on 'physically helpless victim'

article

A Haines City police officer has been suspended after he was arrested by deputies in Orange County, the police department said.

Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, is charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery.

Rafael Roldos was arrested on Sunday, the agency said.

According to Haines City police, Roldos has been an officer since Nov. 19, 2007. They said he was paid an annual salary of $50,263.

Investigators said Roldos will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations take place.

Police said Roldos had no prior disciplinary action.

