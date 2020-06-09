Gronkowski, Buccaneers to replace football gear lost in Blake High shed fire

article

A fire inside a shed at Blake High School destroyed nearly all of the football team’s equipment, but the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer is stepping up to help.

It was back on May 16 when the Blake maintenance shed caught fire. Crews had the flames out in less than an hour, but the gear inside was destroyed – everything from game-day equipment like field markers, pylons, and chains, to workout gear like pop-up dummies and pads.

Some of the equipment had been bought by the team's coaches, who said they’d been hoping to resume practice in mid-July.

To help make sure that’s possible, the Bucs’ new tight end Rob Gronkowski said his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, along with the Buccaneers, plans to replace everything that was lost in the fire.

“To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets, you’re getting a brand-new storage unit and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost,” Gronkowski said in a Twitter message Tuesday.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Buccaneers after his former teammate Tom Brady signed with the team earlier this year.

“Keep working hard this summer, stay active, stay healthy,” his message continued. “My new teammates and I are looking forward to seeing you soon.”

