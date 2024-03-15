Governor Ron DeSantis signs 3 bills cracking down on illegal immigration

Three new bills aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration were signed into law on Friday.

Governor Ron DeSantis, along with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody as well as people who lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants, held a press conference to sign the bills in Winter Haven.

The bills the governor signed include:

HB 1589 Revises penalties for offense of driving without valid driver's license; requires specified minimum jail sentence for the third or subsequent conviction of such offense. It increases the maximum sentence from 60 days in jail to one year in jail for two or more offenses, and a minimum mandatory sentence of ten days in jail for three or more offenses.

HB 1451 Prohibits counties & municipalities, respectively, from accepting certain ID cards or documents that are knowingly issued to individuals who are not lawfully present in United States as form of identification. Florida already prohibits local jurisdictions from issuing IDs or driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

SB 1036 Requiring reclassification of the penalty for the commission of a felony committed by a person who has a previous specified conviction; defining the term "transnational crime organization"; authorizing reclassification of the penalty for any misdemeanor or felony offense if the commission of such offense was for specified purposes, etc. Under this law, a third-degree felony (up to 5 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a second-degree felony (up to 15 years in prison). Also, a second-degree felony (up to 15 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a first-degree felony (up to 30 years in prison) and a first-degree felony (up to 30 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a life felony.

"If you have been deported and you come to this state and enter our state and you are here illegally and you commit crimes, we are throwing the book at you and you are going to regret coming to the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

During the press conference, Judd discussed a human trafficking operation in which more than 200 people were arrested, and 21 of them were in the country illegally.

