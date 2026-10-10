Gov. Ron DeSantis provides Hurricane Isaias update in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach to provide updates on Hurricane Isaias.
Desantis is joined by state officials, including Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue, to discuss the state’s response and recovery efforts.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by Governor Ron DeSantis's office on October 10, 2026.