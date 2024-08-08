Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staffed in honor of Lake County deputy Bradley Link

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance at a home in Eustis.

DeSantis said flags at the Lake County Courthouse and City Hall in Clermont would be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Deputy Link.

It comes on the same day that Deputy Link's funeral and memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. at Real Life Christian Church, 1501 Steve's Road in Clermont. FOX 35 will be broadcasting and streaming Deputy Link's service on FOX 35, FOX35Orlando.com, and FOX Local.

"On August 2, 2024, Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link was shot and killed in the line of duty at the age of 28. He leaves behind his loving wife and parents," Gov. DeSantis wrote in his memo.

"Before joining the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, he served with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for two years. Link was also a United States Army Reserves veteran. His career exemplified an unwavering commitment to service. Link displayed bravery and valor in his efforts to protect his community and will be remembered for his sacrifice."