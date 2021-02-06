Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Feb. 6 'Ronald Reagan Day' in Florida

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has proclaimed February 6 to be 'Ronald Reagan Day' in the state of Florida.

"Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire," DeSantis tweeted on Saturday. "I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper."

MORE NEWS: Orlando attorney John Morgan flashes medical marijuana card instead of ID in viral video

Reagan, who was the 40th president of the United States, was born on Feb. 6, 1911 in Illinois. He served two terms as president from 1981 to 1989.

MORE NEWS: No Super Bowl parade at Walt Disney World this year

Advertisement

Reagan died at the age of 93 on June 5, 2004.

"WHEREAS, President Reagan, and iconic leader whose legacy continues to inspire, focused on economic growth, employment, and strengthening national defense, among other things," the proclamation reads. "February 6, 2021, is an opportunity for Floridians to honor the 110th anniversary of Ronald Reagan's birth and the 16th anniversary of his passing.