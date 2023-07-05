Giant wasp briefly interrupts FOX 35 weather report in hilarious moment

Anything can happen on live TV – and there was quite the buzzy moment during FOX 35's Good Day Orlando on Wednesday morning.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to highlight the sunrise from one of our WeatherStem live cameras in Belleview, Florida, when he was upstaged by what appeared to be a pair of wasps near the camera's lens.

"I want to kick things off with a live look at our WeatherStem," King said before noticing the larger-than-life inspect crawling across the lens. "Oh gosh, I gotta get outta here!," he said, before quickly moving out of the cameras view.

"Wow. You've got some huge wasps out there in Marion County," King said through a few chuckles.

We're just glad the wasp was on the outside of the camera – and not here inside and on set.