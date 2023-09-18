More than 64,000 units of Generac Portable Generators after the company says they pose a significant fire and burn hazard due to a malfunction in their fuel tank venting system.

According to Generac, the recalled generators' fuel tanks can fail to vent adequately through the rollover valve, leading to the accumulation of excess pressure within the gas tank. This pressure buildup can result in the expulsion of fuel when the tank is opened, creating a potential fire and burn hazard for users.

So far, 27 incidents have been reported, including three severe burn injuries.

Generac Portable Generators impacted by this recall include the GP15000E and GP17500E types, identifiable by specific model numbers. The affected models are as follows:

GP15000E with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2

GP17500E with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Recalled Generac GP15000E Portable Generator

The affected generators were sold nationwide at various home improvement and hardware stores, as well as online, from April 2011 through June 2023. If you have purchased one of these models during this period, it is crucial that you stop using it immediately.

To identify these generators, consumers can locate the "Generac" brand name and the unit type, which are printed on both sides of the tank and the control panel. The model number can be found on a label situated on the heat shield, positioned between the engine and alternator of the generator. You can also click here to see if your unit is affected.

Generac is offering a free repair kit for customers who own the recalled generators. To ensure your safety and the safety of those around you, it is essential to contact Generac as soon as possible to arrange for the repair kit.

For added convenience, consumers can verify whether their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall by visiting the official recall notification page on Generac's website: Generac Recall Information .

For more information about the recall or to request a free repair kit, please contact Generac directly at 888-391-0503.