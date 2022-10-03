Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

article

Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction.

A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans to reopen to the public once the water recedes and conditions improve.

On Friday, CEO Mark McHugh provided an update on the park on its Facebook profile:

Gatorland is asking the community to monitor its website and social media profiles for an announcement of a reopening date.