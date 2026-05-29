Gatorland opens new Guzzlin' Gator beverage barn with exclusive brew

The Brief Gatorland has opened Guzzlin' Gator, a new venue where visitors can grab something to drink. The "beverage barn" serves beers, cocktails, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages. Gatorland also partnered with Crooked Can Brewing Company for its own exclusive drink, the Grinnin' Gator Lager.



Gatorland has a new place for park visitors to grab a cold brew.

The "alligator capital of the world" has opened the Guzzlin' Gator Beverage Barn, which serves up different beverages, including Gatorland's own exclusive drink, the Grinnin' Gator Lager.

What is the Guzzlin' Gator?

The new beverage barn is an open-air venue serving beers, ciders, seltzers, canned cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

It offers bar seating, picnic table-style seating and a "to-go" area for visitors who want to take their drinks with them as they explore the park.

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Guzzlin' Gator, the new open-air beverage barn at Gatorland. (Credit: Gatorland)

"Guzzlin' Gator was imagined as a relaxing spot to enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day and as a place to meet up with the rest of the family or rest of the group during the day," Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh said.

It's located near the Bobcat Bayou area of the park, offering views of the rock climbing and zipline attractions.

McHugh said Guzzlin' Gator came in response to guest feedback for more beverage offerings.

The beverage barn will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The main gift shop at the front of the park will have Guzzlin' Gator merchandise for sale.

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What is the Grinnin' Gator Lager?

Grinnin' Gator, Gatorland's new signature brew, was developed in partnership with Crooked Can Brewing Company of Winter Garden.

The drink is a pale German lager brewed in the manner of a Munich-style helles with Pilsen malt.

"Crooked Can Brewing Company was the perfect choice for our Grinnin' Gator lager," McHugh said. "We wanted to stay local and work with a family-owned business, just like us. Our new Grinnin' Gator craft beer is a good combination of an easy-drinking lager style that is fun and playful, just like we are right here at Gatorland."

What is Gatorland?

Gatorland, which began as a roadside attraction in 1949, is a 125-acre park that's home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles.

The park features exhibits, live shows and animal encounters. It also offers attractions such as the Screamin' Gator Zipline and the Stompin' Gator Off-Road Adventure.