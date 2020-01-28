Funerals planned for mom, 3 kids murdered in Celebration

article

A mother and her three children who were murdered in their Celebration home will be laid to rest this Thursday and Friday.

The father of the family, Anthony Todt, has admitted to the killings.

Funerals will be held for Megan Todt, 42, and her children Aleksander, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Montville, Connecticut, according to their obituary. The family's dog, Breezy, who was also killed, will be honored as well.

"A private burial ceremony will take place at a later date," the obituary reads. "In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in support of Megan, Aleksander, Tyler and Zoe's legacy may be made to the scholarship fund created in their honor: ATZ Scholarship Fund c/o Bank of America."

Police say that Anthony Todt killed is wife and three children inside their home.

Anthony Todt is facing first-degree murder charges for the killings. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Anthony was arrested on January 15 in Celebration. They said that he confessed to the killings of his family and the family dog. They believe the deaths happened towards the end of December.

Deputies said that they began checking on the Todt family after his family in Connecticut became concerned. They reportedly had not heard from them in weeks. It was not until January 13 that the bodies were discovered.

Advertisement

RELATED: Report reveals that Anthony Todt's wife, 2 children were stabbed