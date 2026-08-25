Byron Donalds picks state Sen. Bryan Avila as running mate in Florida governor’s race

The Brief Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds selected Miami state Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate. Avila emphasized affordability, housing and his family’s experience fleeing communist Cuba. Democrat David Jolly signaled he will focus on Donalds’ relationship with President Donald Trump.



Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds has selected state Sen. Bryan Avila of Miami as his running mate, adding a South Florida lawmaker and military veteran to the GOP ticket.

Avila would become lieutenant governor if Donalds defeats Democratic nominee David Jolly in the Nov. 3 general election.

What we know:

Donalds announced Avila, 42, as his running mate at an event at Miami’s Freedom Tower, a landmark with deep significance for Cuban Americans because of its history processing refugees who fled Cuba.

Avila was first elected to the Florida House in 2014 and served there for eight years before winning election to the Senate in 2022. He was born in Hialeah and attended the University of Miami before earning master’s degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Florida International University.

Avila is also a captain in the Florida National Guard and serves as dean of the School of Criminal Justice at Doral College.

Donalds emphasized Avila’s background as the son of Cuban immigrants who fled the communist government and his experience in the Legislature.

The backstory:

Avila has worked on issues ranging from public safety to the rapid expansion of large data centers in Florida.

He sponsored Senate Bill 484 this year, which placed restrictions on large data centers. The measure, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires technology companies developing large, energy-intensive data centers to pay their share of energy costs rather than spreading those expenses among other utility customers.

The issue could be notable for Donalds. During the Republican primary, his opponents criticized him for accepting money from technology companies and for his support of data center development.

Avila also brings a South Florida connection to a Republican ticket led by Donalds, a congressman whose district is based in Southwest Florida.

Big picture view:

The selection comes as affordability is emerging as a major issue in the general election.

Avila and Donalds emphasized reducing costs, particularly housing expenses for younger Floridians. Voters are also confronting elevated grocery prices and high housing and insurance costs, along with high gasoline prices as the war in Iran continues.

The political fight is also expanding beyond state issues.

Donalds sought to connect Jolly and his running mate, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, with U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Angie Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Jolly and Graham have rejected the socialist label.

Republicans have increasingly sought to tie Democratic candidates to the broader socialist movement as DSA-backed candidates have won Democratic primaries elsewhere, including Michigan and New York.

Jolly, meanwhile, signaled that Democrats intend to focus on Donalds’ relationship with President Donald Trump during the roughly 70 days remaining before the election.

What they're saying:

Donalds described Avila as someone he wanted alongside him in what he characterized as a consequential political fight.

"David Jolly and Gwen Graham answer to the Democratic Socialists of America; we answer to the people of Florida," Donalds said. "In this critical fight I wanted a proven warrior to fight beside me."

Avila highlighted his family’s experience leaving Cuba as he accepted the nomination.

"My parents fled communist Cuba and left behind their home and their business because they knew what happens when government takes over, when freedom despairs and when socialism turns an opportunity into misery," Avila said.

Avila also directly addressed younger Floridians struggling with housing affordability.

"I know you’re concerned about when you’ll be able to purchase your first home," Avila said. "We hear you and we will fight for you."

Jolly responded to the announcement by congratulating Avila while making clear where Democrats plan to focus their campaign.

"I congratulate former State Sen. Bryan Avila on his selection as the Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee. I wish him well," Jolly wrote on X. "But, let's be honest: this race won't come down to Byron Donalds’ relationship with Avila, it will come down to Byron’s relationship with Donald Trump."

What's next:

Donalds and Avila will campaign against Jolly and Graham heading into the Nov. 3 general election.

The two tickets now have about 10 weeks to make their cases to voters, with affordability, housing, insurance and the candidates’ ties to national political figures and movements likely to remain central themes in the race.