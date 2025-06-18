Frontier flight returns to Orlando Airport over 'unusual odor'; 4 crew members seek medical treatment

A Frontier Airlines flight returned to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Wednesday afternoon after an unusual odor was reported while onboard. Four flight attendants sought medical treatment as soon as the plane landed, the airline said.

What we know:

The incident happened aboard Frontier Flight 1824, which departed Orlando International Airport around 3:31 p.m. en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Minutes into the flight, flight attendants reported an "unusual odor," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said. The flight diverted back to Orlando and landed safely around 4:40 p.m., according to FlightAware, a plane-tracking website.

"The plane landed safely and no passengers requested medical attention. However, the four flight attendants did seek medical treatment. A replacement aircraft and crew is being arranged and the flight is expected to proceed to San Juan later this evening," the airline said in a statement.

According to FlightAware, the flight is now expected to depart Orlando at 9 p.m. and land at 11:51 p.m.