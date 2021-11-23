Jeffrey Dahmer is 'like a shark' in Tubi’s new true crime documentary

article

This November marks the 27th anniversary of the gruesome death of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Now a new two-hour true crime documentary from Tubi attempts to get inside the mind of the "Milwaukee Cannibal," who was responsible for the murder of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

"Fresh Meat: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" begins streaming on Tubi on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to Tubi: "We'll take viewers on a journey into the heart of darkness to dissect the mind, method and movements of America's most shocking cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, and his flesh-eating brethren around the world, to finally understand what drives these killers to commit the most unspeakable of crimes."

"Fresh Meat" is the latest true-crime offering from Tubi Originals, joining titles such as the Michelle Trachtenberg-hosted docuseries "Meet, Marry, Murder."

Learn more about Jeffrey Dahmer with these movies and documentaries streaming for free on Tubi

My Friend Dahmer (2017): Based on a best-selling graphic novel written by one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s real-life high school friends, this haunting indie charts Dahmer’s high school years in the lead up to his first murder. Former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch is cast against type as the antisocial loner who would go on to become one of America’s most notorious serial killers. Rated R. 107 minutes. Dir: Marc Meyers. Also featuring: Alex Wolff and Anne Heche.

Dahmer (2002): This 2002 horror thriller casts future Marvel star Jeremy Renner as the infamous serial killer. While one timeline follows Jeffrey Dahmer over a two-day period, flashbacks unfold in reverse chronological order, following Dahmer back to his first kill. Rated R. 102 minutes. Dir: David Jacobson. Also featuring: Bruce Davison, Artel Great, Sean Blakemore and Dion Basco.

Raising Jeffrey Dahmer (2006): Jeffrey Dahmer’s parents take center stage in this drama about the killer’s childhood. Rated R. 85 minutes. Dir: Rich Ambler. Featuring: Scott Cordes, Rusty Sneary, Cathy Barnett and Bo Svenson.

Jeffrey Dahmer: Killer Cannibal (2019): This two-part docuseries digs into the real-life history of Jeffrey Dahmer. Rated TV-14. Dir: Ashley Adams.

