Free food distribution events planned for Orlando-area residents on Saturday

A Florida food bank plans to give out free food to Orlando area residents in need on Saturday, May 7.

Farm Share, a food nonprofit, will hold two free food distributions at the below locations from 9 a.m. until supplies last:

First Presbyterian Church of DeLand and Society of St. Andrew - 724 N Woodland Boulevard., DeLand, Fl. 32720

Holopaw Community Center - 8801 Community Center Road., St. Cloud, Fl. 34773

Residents will have access to fresh produce and canned goods.

Event organizers say the event is drive-through only and residents must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.