OCFR: Four people hurt in city bus crash in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people are hurt after the city bus they were passengers on collided with another vehicle, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
SKYFOX flew over the intersection of South Texas Avenue and Honour Road where authorities said the crash happened Tuesday morning.
Three people were taken to a local hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, OCFR said.
No word on what caused the crash at this time.
