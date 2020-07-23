Fort Lauderdale woman hits record $3.8M jackpot at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood

article

A Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood guest hit the largest jackpot in Seminole gaming history -- $3,854,682.43.

The winner, a Fort Lauderdale resident, became a millionaire playing an IGT Megabucks slots game Thursday just after midnight.

Seminole Hard Rock said it's the highest payout in the history of all six of its gaming properties.

The guest, a woman named Laurie, who asked her last name be withheld, just celebrated her 60th birthday last week and wanted to stay in the Guitar Hotel to mark the occasion. She played a $5 bet on the winning pull.

Laurie's plans for her winnings are practical. She told the Seminole Hard Rock she wants to buy hurricane windows, resurfacing her pool, and maybe even getting a condo after retirement.

“I am in absolute shock,” Laure said. “You like to dream big but that’s really big. That’s not even in the ballpark of what you think you can win. That’s a lottery! It still feels like a dream.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood reopened on June 12 with the company’s “Safe + Sound” program guidelines to try and limit the spread of COVID-19. To learn more, visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/good-clean-fun.