Former Ormond Beach officer charged after slamming handcuffed woman to ground
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Newly released body camera footage appears to show a former Ormond Beach police officer violently slamming a handcuffed woman to the floor inside the police department, leading to a felony battery charge and his resignation from the force.
What we know:
Body camera footage released this week appears to show former Ormond Beach police officer Jacob Cannon forcefully slamming a handcuffed woman, Shanna McRee, to the ground inside the police department during a DUI investigation.
The incident, which took place earlier this month, left McRee with a head injury requiring seven stitches. Cannon has resigned and now faces a felony battery charge. The Ormond Beach Police Department has issued a public apology and disavowed his actions.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether Cannon had any prior disciplinary issues before this incident. The extent of any internal investigation into department procedures or training related to use-of-force incidents has not been made public. The outcome of Cannon's pending court case, scheduled for August, also remains to be seen.
The backstory:
The altercation occurred after McRee was taken into custody in connection with a suspected DUI crash. While at the station for a breathalyzer test, tensions between her and Officer Cannon escalated.
According to arrest documents, Cannon gave differing explanations to other officers and fire rescue — at one point alleging McRee tried to run, and later claiming she had slipped.
What they're saying:
In a statement, the Ormond Beach Police Department said, "This incident does not represent the way we police our community," offering an apology to McRee.
The bodycam footage, which contradicts Cannon’s initial accounts, has sparked calls for a deeper review of department practices and officer conduct. Cannon has not made any public comment.
What's next:
Cannon is scheduled to appear in court.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ormond Beach Police Department.