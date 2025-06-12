Florida woman in SUV chased 14-year-old on e-bike in Palm Coast, deputies say

The Brief A Palm Coast woman is facing felony charges after driving her SUV down a recreational path to chase a teen on an e-bike. A witness intervened, helping the boy escape unharmed. Sheriff Rick Staly condemned the act and urged for stronger laws on e-bike speed limits.



A 65-year-old woman is facing felony charges after deputies say she chased a 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike along a recreational trail in Palm Coast, driving her SUV onto the path in a terrifying pursuit caught on video.

What we know:

A 65-year-old woman, Julia Kalthof, was arrested after deputies say she dangerously drove her SUV onto a pedestrian and bicycle path in Palm Coast to chase 14-year-old Gaige Ellis who was riding an electric bicycle.

The incident occurred on June 7 along the Pine Lakes Path, a multiuse trail adjacent to Pine Lakes Parkway.

A witness intervened by using his car to block the SUV, helping the teen escape unharmed. The woman was arrested three days later on charges of aggravated assault and reckless driving.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released full details about Kalthof’s mental state, whether she had prior complaints filed against her, or what may have escalated her response to the teen’s riding behavior. It’s also unclear whether this was an isolated act of aggression or part of a broader pattern of complaints involving e-bikes in the area.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded after Kalthof allegedly became angry about the speed at which the teen was riding his e-bike. She told deputies she followed him to determine where he lived so she could speak with his parents.

The pursuit, however, involved her driving on a path meant exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists, drawing significant concern from both law enforcement and the public.

What they're saying:

Investigators identified the driver as Julia Calthorpe, who allegedly told deputies she was upset that the teen was riding too fast and said she wanted to speak with his parents.

"She was chasing me home, which was a very traumatic experience because I wasn’t expecting that at all," Gaige Ellis told FOX 35 News. "I felt safe in both my friend’s community and on that bike path."

The teen said he was grateful to a passerby who witnessed the chase and intervened. Deputies said the witness used their own vehicle to help block the SUV, allowing the boy to get home safely.

"This woman caused a dangerous situation with her reckless and aggressive behavior and could have seriously hurt or killed not just the child she was chasing, but anyone who happened to be walking or biking on that path," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "I also want to thank the bystander who stopped a dangerous situation and called 911."

The Latest:

Kalthof was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Flagler County jail and later released on $3,000 bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: