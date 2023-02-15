Florida woman claims her share of $494M Mega Millions Jackpot

A Bonita Springs woman has claimed her prize after picking the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, the Florida Lottery announced.

Pamela Baker, 44, claimed her share of the $494 Mega Millions prize from the October 14, 2022, drawing.

The winner chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $126,004,016.00.

The winning numbers for the Oct 14, 2022 Mega Millions jackpot were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19. The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

"The Florida Lottery is thrilled to congratulate our third MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winner," said Secretary John Davis. "This series of jackpot rollovers was not only life-changing for this player, it also allowed us to contribute more than $25 million to education that will greatly benefit our state's students and schools."

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1.01 billion for education and has awarded more than $978.4 million in prizes to over 69.4 million players.