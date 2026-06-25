Florida woman twice legal limit arrested for DUI after property damage, near-miss crash: Sheriff

The Brief A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a destructive drunk driving incident, according to Flagler County deputies. Perla Chacon faces charges of DUI, three counts of DUI with property damage, and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies report that Chacon nearly hit a witness head-on and crashed into multiple pieces of property while driving with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.



A Florida woman with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit has been arrested after crashing multiple times into property and nearly crashing into a person head-on, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Perla Chacon, 23, now faces charges, according to an arrest report.

How the arrest unfolded

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Bunnell, Flagler County deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver. The caller explained that they were nearly hit head-on by another car.

Deputies said they located the car in question and noted that the driver swerved off the road and hit multiple pieces of property. Deputies stopped the car and identified the driver as Chacon.

In a bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office, Chacon was questioned about significant front-end damage to her car and her missing bumper. She told deputies "she didn’t hit anything" and claimed "it was already like that," according to an arrest report.

Deputies said that she also insisted she hadn’t heavily drunk in two weeks, despite slurring her speech and smelling of alcohol.

Chacon was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI with property damage and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

"She’s lucky the only things she hit was a fence and a mailbox and that nobody was hurt," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says in a press release. "If you’re drinking, it is dangerous and irresponsible to drive. Have a designated driver, call for a ride home."

Chacon was eventually released on a $4,450 bond.