Florida teen mowing lawns for '50 Yard Challenge'

A 15-year-old Winter Springs boy is making it his summer mission to help those in need. Most kids spend their summers hanging out with friends or staying cool at home, but RJ Wines is participating in the 50 Yard Challenge.

"It’s just kind of getting out there and helping people," RJ explains.

The 50 Yard Challenge is a nationwide program coordinated by the Raising Men and Woman Lawn Care Service. They provided RJ with a mower as long as he cuts 50 lawns for free for those in need.

"I love the reactions we're getting, whether it’s directly in front of them on social media that are just so impressed that my son RJ wants to do this for society in the community," said Phillip Wines, RJ's father.

RJ’s parents posted in local Facebook groups looking for people to help. They are cutting lawns for the disabled, elderly, veterans, and single moms. Three of RJ’s grandparents served our country.

Two of the three veterans recently passed away. Their deaths inspired him to do something more.

"Just seeing, being able to help them and doing stuff like this, it's just been something that kind of encouraged me," he added.

RJ’s dad is proud of his son's work and the life lessons this experience is teaching him. He believes this mission won’t stop when 50 lawns are cut.

"At the end of the day, it just means I’m able to be there for the community and that I’m glad I’m able to serve," RJ said.