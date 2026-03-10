Florida teen arrested after 1 hurt in shooting stemming from drug sale, police say

The Brief Port Orange Police arrested a 16-year-old boy following a March 9 shooting on Forest Branch Drive that investigators say was sparked by a drug sale. Two victims were located in a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where one was treated for a non-life-threatening injury while the other remained unharmed. The teenager was apprehended hours later and faces multiple felony charges, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, after officers recovered the weapon used in the incident.



A Florida teen was arrested in connection to a shooting near a 7-Eleven gas station in Port Orange.

What we know:

Officers with the Port Orange Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a March 9 shooting in the 3500 block of Forest Branch Drive in Port Orange – less than a mile from where two victims were found.

Police said two victims were found around 2:45 p.m. in the 7-Eleven parking lot in the area of Clyde Morris Boulevard and Reed Canal Road. One victim had a non-life-threatening injury, while the second was not injured, the department said.

The suspected shooter, a 16-year-old boy, reportedly fled the scene and was found around 8:40 p.m. He was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and concealing evidence. The gun was recovered shortly after the arrest, police said.

Port Orange Police said the shooting incident stemmed from a drug sale.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation.