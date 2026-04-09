Florida teen, 17, arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at school, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School was arrested Thursday after Orlando police acted on a community tip that a student brought a gun to school. Police found the student in class and said a loaded 9mm handgun was inside his backpack. The student is now facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, and resisting arrest without violence.



An Orange County teen is facing several charges after officials said the boy brought a gun into school and then tried to run away from police.

The Orlando Police Department responded to Dr. Phillips High School on a report that a 17-year-old student brought a gun into school on Thursday, April 9.

What we know:

School resource officer at Dr. Phillips High School were notified that a student, 17, brought a gun on campus. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said officers acted on a tip from the community.

Officers identified and found the student in his classroom, Orlando Police said. However, school resource officers intervened when the boy tried to run away, the department said.

Due to the student's age, FOX 35 is not naming him.

A 9mm handgun was found in a Doctor Phillips student's backpack on April 9, 2026.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the student's backpack – which he had with him, police said. The teen was arrested.

In a statement to FOX 35, Orange County Public Schools confirmed that parents were notified of a student found in possession of a gun on campus.

The boy is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting arrest without violence.