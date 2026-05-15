Florida sheriff on viral door kick challenge: Stop it, cause you could get shot

The Brief Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a serious and stern warning to the parents of kids participating in the viral "door kick challenge" on social media. "It’s a matter of time before one of these kids gets shot."



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a serious and stern warning to the parents of kids participating in the viral "door kick challenge" on social media: Someone is going to pick the wrong house and end up getting shot.

"Let me say it again: It’s a matter of time before one of these kids gets shot. Florida residents will exercise their right to defend their home. Parents - I need you to drive this point home with your kids," Chitwood said in a Facebook post.

The backstory:

On Thursday, VSO deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly ran towards the door of a home, kicked it, and ran away. That kid, who FOX 35 is not naming due to his age, allegedly told deputies that he did it because he was bored.

In a separate post, VSO released high-resolution photos and videos of two people wanted for allegedly kicking the front doors of four homes Wednesday night in Deltona neighborhoods, specifically on Feather Drive, Venus Avenue, and Elkcam Boulevard.

"Despite multiple warnings, we continue to see this dangerous trend in our community. In fact, detectives are working to identify three individuals who were out doing this in Deltona last night in a separate case," VSO said.

"Parents, PLEASE talk to your kids about how dangerous this is. This may seem like harmless fun, but it has real consequences. Aside from a felony charge, it could get your child killed."

Despite some thinking it's a prank, it can have real-world legal and financial consequences.