Florida Representative goes undercover to learn about his constituents

A Florida Representative went undercover at a local business to learn how his constituents are feeling.

Congressman Michael Waltz went on a COVID mission of sorts, working undercover to learn how the pandemic affected his constituents.

"I call it 'Undercover Congressman,' where as their Representative, I go and spend a day walking in my constituents shoes, particularly with small businesses," he told FOX 35.

He took on the role of a restaurant manager trainee at the Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill in Flagler County this time. Managers took him around and introduced him to guests, allowing Congressman Waltz to engage his constituents before revealing who he really is.

"I think it's great!! He gets to know the people and how they feel for what could be done. I think it is really important to have someone to really talk to you," a constituent said.

Congressman Waltz also interacts with staff to learn more about how COVID-19 has affected them.

He explained that while these informal undercover operations are out of the ordinary for a politician, the information he collects is invaluable.

"It's just a fun and different way to connect with the people that I represent," Congressman Waltz said.

