Florida police officer dies after suffering cardiac event during training, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:20AM
Flagler County
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Dominic Guida was taking part in a training exercise when he suffered a cardiac event and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

BUNNELL, Fla. - In Flagler County, the Bunnell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson said that his passing is a profound loss.

