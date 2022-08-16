Florida officer in 'grave condition' after being shot while chasing robbery suspect

Miami-Dade police say one of their officers is in grave condition after being shot late Monday night. The officer was reportedly chasing a robbery suspect at the time.

WSVN reports that officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street around 8:15 p.m. According to police, the suspect tried to escape and crashed into a civilian vehicle. A shootout followed the crash and police said the suspect died on scene. The officer was rushed to an area hospital.

The injured officer is currently in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: 3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night

Police have not confirmed the identities of the suspect or the officer. MDPD took to Twitter to ask for prayers.

"One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition," the tweet read. "We ask for your prayers."

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings tweeted that she just met with Liberty City leaders on Monday night to discuss how they can keep the public safe and build stronger neighborhoods.

"I'm praying for the officer, his family, the police department, and his entire community."

Check back for updates.