Florida newborn missing in Seminole County, FDLE issues statewide alert

The Brief A Missing Child Alert has been issued for newborn Tyniyah Tyson, who was last seen leaving a Seminole County hospital with her mother on June 18. Authorities believe she may be with Latraka Fairley and Timothy Tyson. Police emphasize Tyniyah was not abducted from the hospital, and a multi-agency investigation is underway to ensure the child’s safety.



A search is underway for a missing newborn in Seminole County, Florida.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 News that they are conducting a well-being check for newborn Tyniyah Tyson, who left a local hospital with her mother.

The backstory:

On Sunday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for Tyniyah.

According to FDLE, Tyniyah has been missing since June 18 and may be with 28-year-old Latraka Fairley and 41-year-old Timothy Tyson.

Pictured: Latraka Fairley (left) and Timothy Tyson (right) Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

They were last seen near East Altamonte Drive and Maitland Avenue, an area where AdventHealth Altamonte Springs is located.

‘The child’s welfare is our top priority'

What they're saying:

Police clarified that the newborn was not abducted from the hospital.

"Tnyiah was not taken from a hospital. She was last seen leaving the hospital with her mom in our jurisdiction," a spokesperson for the police department said in an email to FOX 35 News. "Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the involvement of multiple agencies, including DCF, the child’s welfare is our top priority."

Officials said both adults are listed at 5 feet and 8 inches. Timothy has a burn on his right hand and several tattoos, according to officials.

The pair may be traveling in a 2011 blue Range Rover Sport with Florida tag DWD1112 and may be headed to Bradford or Clay County, officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

