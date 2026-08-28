Florida mom demands justice after truck driver hit son on scooter, flees scene

The Brief Palm Bay police are searching for a driver who reportedly hit a teenage boy riding his scooter in a crosswalk on his way to school and fled the scene. The victim, identified as D’Shavion Taylor, suffered a fractured arm during the hit-and-run near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clearmont Street. Taylor's mother, Felicia Peek, is urging the driver to turn himself in as investigators review local surveillance footage to identify a white male driving a white pickup truck.



A Florida mom is seeking justice after her son was hurt by a hit-and-run driver while riding his scooter in a crosswalk on the way to school.

The boy's mom told FOX 35's Esther Bower she wants the driver to turn themselves in and to get off the road.

What we know:

The Palm Bay Police Department is investigating a reported hit-and-run after a teen boy suffered a wrist fracture after a truck driver allegedly hit him before driving off. The boy also got scrapes on his back and other injuries to his arm and face, Bower reported.

The department's traffic unit is investigating the situation – continuing to check cameras in the area of Franklin and Clearmont for leads and urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Multiple cameras in the general area have been checked, but nothing so far," the department said in a statement to Bower. Initial police information indicates the suspect may be a white male driving a white truck, the department said.

‘Some people don’t care'

The teen boy, D’Shavion Taylor, said the driver stopped at the intersection, but when he began to cross the intersection, the driver sped up and slammed into him.

His mom, Felicia Peek, wants the driver behind bars to also protect others on the road.

"For the driver that is still out here that is hitting a child and leaving the scene, and only worried about your vehicle – you need to turn yourself in and let it be known. You need to get off the road."