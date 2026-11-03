Florida live midterm election results: Osceola County races

The Brief The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.



LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE | Watch FOX 35 News in the video player above for live midterm election coverage, live election results for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and Florida state and local races, including three amendments.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Osceola County

Here are live election results for Osceola County races.