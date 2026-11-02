Heavy rain floods Central Florida, forces Brightline to suspend some train service

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The Brief Torrential rain has caused widespread flooding across Central Florida, with parts of southern Brevard County receiving up to 22 inches of rain and some schools closing. Brightline suspended service between Orlando and West Palm Beach through Tuesday evening because of flooding, while Miami-area service remains unaffected. Additional rain is possible through Wednesday, with drier conditions expected later in the week.



Torrential rain along Florida’s central east coast and in some inland counties has flooded roads, forced school closures in some counties and disrupted train service.

Southern Brevard County has received between 16 and 22 inches of rain since midnight, flooding communities from Melbourne south to Grant-Valkaria. Additional rain is possible through Tuesday morning and could worsen existing flooding.

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Brightline has suspended train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, because of high water along the rail corridor in Brevard County. Service between West Palm Beach and Miami, including stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, continues to operate normally.

Crews will inspect tracks, signals and crossings before passenger service resumes. Travelers are encouraged to check Brightline’s website and app for updates.

More rain possible before conditions improve

What's next:

Scattered showers and storms remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in some areas.

Rain chances are expected to decrease from Thursday through the weekend as drier air moves into the region.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s, with overnight lows mostly in the 60s and low 70s.

A stronger cold front could approach Central Florida early next week, bringing another change in weather conditions.

Officials continue to urge residents to avoid flooded roads and never drive through standing water.