Florida midterm election guide: Key races being decided today
Florida voters will decide a number of key races in Tuesday's 2026 midterm election, including the governor's race, attorney general's race, agriculture commissioner's race, U.S. Senate, several Congressional races, and three amendments.
In Central Florida, voters will also decide a number of state Senate and House races, as well as for Orange County mayor.
What are we voting for today?
Big picture view:
Floridians across the state will head to the polls to vote in a number of races:
- Florida Governor: Byron Donalds vs. David Jolly
- Florida Attorney General: James Uthmeier vs. José Javier Rodríguez
- Florida Agriculture Commissioner: Wilton Simpson vs. Joey Atkins
- Florida Chief Financial Officer: Blaise Ingoglia vs. Annette Taddeo
- U.S. Senate: Ashley Moody vs. Angie Nixon
- Amendment 1: Budget stabilization fund
- Amendment 2: Exemption of tangible personal property on agricultural land from taxation
- Amendment 3: Increased homestead exemption; lower cap on increases in non-homestead property assessments
Key races in Central Florida
- Congressional District 1: Jimmy Patronis vs. Gay Valimont
- Congressional District 7: Ryan Elijah vs. Bale Dalton
- Congressional District 9: Darren Soto vs. Dan Green
- Congression District 11: Joe Strada vs. James Pericola
- Orange County Mayor: Tiffany Moore Russell vs. Chris Messina
When do polls open and close in Florida?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
Where do I vote? Find your polling location
Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.
This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.
To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.
Brevard County
To find your precinct, click here.
Flagler County
To find your precinct, click here.
Lake County
To find your precinct, click here.
Marion County
To find your precinct, click here.
Orange County
To find your precinct, click here.
Osceola County
To find your precinct, click here.
Seminole County
To find your precinct, click here.
Sumter County
To find your precinct, click here.
Volusia County
To find your precinct, click here.
What to bring to vote
If you're looking to register to vote on Election Day, that deadline has passed. All voters need to register at least 29 days before the election.
Those who are registered, will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature to their assigned polling location. Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Veteran health ID card
- Qualifying government-issued employee ID
A full list of acceptable photo IDs can be found on the Florida Division of Elections website.
When are election results released?
Election results are expected to be released at 8 p.m., once polls close.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Florida Division of Elections and Supervisor of Election Offices in Central Florida.