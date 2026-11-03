Florida midterm election guide: Key races being decided today

The Brief Florida voters will decide a number of key races on Election Day, including the governor's race, attorney general, and an open U.S. Senate seat. Floridians will also decide on three amendments: Amendment 1, Amendment 2, Amendment 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election results should be released shortly after polls close. FOX 35 will be live all day and all night with election coverage and results, until every major race is called.



Florida voters will decide a number of key races in Tuesday's 2026 midterm election, including the governor's race, attorney general's race, agriculture commissioner's race, U.S. Senate, several Congressional races, and three amendments.

In Central Florida, voters will also decide a number of state Senate and House races, as well as for Orange County mayor.

What are we voting for today?

Big picture view:

Floridians across the state will head to the polls to vote in a number of races:

Florida Governor: Byron Donalds vs. David Jolly

Florida Attorney General: James Uthmeier vs. José Javier Rodríguez

Florida Agriculture Commissioner: Wilton Simpson vs. Joey Atkins

Florida Chief Financial Officer: Blaise Ingoglia vs. Annette Taddeo

U.S. Senate: Ashley Moody vs. Angie Nixon

Amendment 1: Budget stabilization fund

Amendment 2: Exemption of tangible personal property on agricultural land from taxation

Amendment 3: Increased homestead exemption; lower cap on increases in non-homestead property assessments

Key races in Central Florida

Congressional District 1: Jimmy Patronis vs. Gay Valimont

Congressional District 7: Ryan Elijah vs. Bale Dalton

Congressional District 9: Darren Soto vs. Dan Green

Congression District 11: Joe Strada vs. James Pericola

Orange County Mayor: Tiffany Moore Russell vs. Chris Messina

When do polls open and close in Florida?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote? Find your polling location

Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.

This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.

To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.

Brevard County

To find your precinct, click here.

Flagler County

To find your precinct, click here.

Lake County

To find your precinct, click here.

Marion County

To find your precinct, click here.

Orange County

To find your precinct, click here.

Osceola County

To find your precinct, click here.

Seminole County

To find your precinct, click here.

Sumter County

To find your precinct, click here.

Volusia County

To find your precinct, click here.

What to bring to vote

If you're looking to register to vote on Election Day, that deadline has passed. All voters need to register at least 29 days before the election.

Those who are registered, will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature to their assigned polling location. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Veteran health ID card

Qualifying government-issued employee ID

A full list of acceptable photo IDs can be found on the Florida Division of Elections website.

When are election results released?

Election results are expected to be released at 8 p.m., once polls close.