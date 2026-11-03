Florida Election Day guide: Where to vote, what to bring, polling place hours

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The Brief Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Florida's general election. Voters will decide on several key races, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate and multiple amendments. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.



It's Election Day.

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the general election.

They will decide on several key races, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate, county seats and multiple amendments.

When do polls open?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Finding your polling location

Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.

This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.

To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.

Brevard County

To find your precinct, click here.

Flagler County

To find your precinct, click here.

Lake County

To find your precinct, click here.

Marion County

To find your precinct, click here.

Orange County

To find your precinct, click here.

Osceola County

To find your precinct, click here.

Seminole County

To find your precinct, click here.

Sumter County

To find your precinct, click here.

Volusia County

To find your precinct, click here.

What to bring to vote

Registered voters must present a valid photo ID with a signature. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Veteran health ID card

Qualifying government-issued employee ID

A full list of acceptable photo ID can be found on the Florida Division of Elections website.

How to check Florida voter registration status

Florida residents can check to see if they are registered to vote using the state's online voter information lookup system.