Florida Election Day guide: Where to vote, what to bring, polling place hours
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Election Day.
Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the general election.
They will decide on several key races, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate, county seats and multiple amendments.
When do polls open?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Finding your polling location
Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.
This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.
To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.
Brevard County
To find your precinct, click here.
Flagler County
To find your precinct, click here.
Lake County
To find your precinct, click here.
Marion County
To find your precinct, click here.
Orange County
To find your precinct, click here.
Osceola County
To find your precinct, click here.
Seminole County
To find your precinct, click here.
Sumter County
To find your precinct, click here.
Volusia County
To find your precinct, click here.
What to bring to vote
Registered voters must present a valid photo ID with a signature. Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Veteran health ID card
- Qualifying government-issued employee ID
A full list of acceptable photo ID can be found on the Florida Division of Elections website.
How to check Florida voter registration status
Florida residents can check to see if they are registered to vote using the state's online voter information lookup system.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Florida Division of Elections and Supervisor of Election Offices in Central Florida.