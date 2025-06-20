Florida middle school teacher allegedly used real student photos to create AI-generated porn: FDLE

A middle school teacher in Central Florida was arrested Thursday on 19 charges related to child sex abuse material and animal sexual abuse. He's accused of downloading and sharing child pornography on Discord, including potentially using students' photos to create AI-generated pornography.

What we know:

David McKeown, a sixth-grade teacher at UBIC Academy, was arrested Thursday at his home in Volusia County, both FDLE and Florida AG's Office said.

Detectives alleged that McKeown shared and downloaded pornographic images depicting child porn and animal abuse via Discord while at school – and connected to the school's WiFi network, both agencies said. He allegedly shared nearly 30 images.

Authorities believe McKeown used AI technology to create these pornographic images, and may have used photos of real children.

The investigation was launched on June 2 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives seized a number of devices from his home in Holly Hill and from the school. He was booked into the Volusia County jail and a judge denied him the possibility of bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 315 years in prison, officials said.

What they're saying:

"As a teacher, parents trusted Mr. McKeown to impart knowledge to their children. Instead, he spent parts of the school day sending and receiving child sex abuse material and providing other pedophiles with UBIC Academy students’ personal information. "What he did is beyond betrayal—it’s devastating and sick. Our Office of Statewide Prosecution will aggressively pursue justice for these children and their parents," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"This arrest is deeply disturbing," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass in a statement.. "Not only was this individual trafficking in vile material but he was doing it on school grounds, during school hours surrounded by children. At FDLE, we will never allow predators to hide behind screens or school walls. We will track them down, expose them and bring them to justice."

What you can do:

Law enforcement said additional charges are possible and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to contact the Holly Hill Police Department's Victim Advocate Coordinator.