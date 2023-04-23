Florida man arrested for 'brutal' murder of Palm Bay man days after battering officer, police say

A Brevard County man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested for a homicide that happened on April 20, according to Palm Bay Police

Justin Giambanco, 31, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Palm Bay officers responded to a residence on the 2700 block of Palm Drive Northeast around 7 p.m. after receiving a call that a 69-year-old man was found dead. Police said that based on evidence found at the scene, Giambanco was immediately identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation.

While out on bond for a previous arrest, Giambanco had become the suspect in several burglaries throughout Brevard County.

Giambanco has a lengthy criminal sheet including 22 felonies, according to police.

Giambanco was arrested at the Brevard County Jail because he was already being held on charges of battering a police officer days before his murder arrest, police said.