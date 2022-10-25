Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

article

A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Heald chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00.

Heald purchased his winning ticket from M8M Investments LLC, located at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including twelve top prizes of $1 million! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.