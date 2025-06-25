Florida man survives nearly 2 weeks lost in Himalayas

The Brief Sam Vengrinovich survived a fall and nine days alone in the Himalayan wilderness by drinking urine and eating insects. He was rescued June 15 after stumbling into a village and is now recovering from multiple injuries. His family, relieved and forever changed, says the experience has redefined their outlook on life.



A Florida family is celebrating a miraculous reunion after their son was found alive in India following a harrowing nine-day ordeal lost in the Himalayas.

What we know:

Sam Vengrinovich, a Florida native, was found alive in India after surviving nine days lost in the Himalayas.

He had been hiking alone on Triund Hill when he slipped in dense fog, falling down a mountainside and suffering multiple fractures. With no way to contact help, he survived by drinking his own urine and eating insects, grass, and berries.

His family, based in Palm Coast, Florida and California, was notified of his disappearance on June 9 and feared the worst. On June 15, he stumbled into a remote village, where he was rescued and transported for medical care. He has since undergone multiple surgeries and is recovering.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if Vengrinovich was carrying emergency equipment such as a GPS tracker or satellite phone. Details about the specific location where he fell, how far he traveled before reaching the village, and how search and rescue teams were coordinating their efforts remain unknown. It is also not clear what long-term medical challenges he may face.

The backstory:

Vengrinovich left Israel earlier this year due to growing tensions and relocated temporarily to India. On June 5, he told his family he was setting out on a two-day solo hike. When he didn’t check in, his sister received a call four days later that he was missing. The family launched a desperate search campaign from afar, all while fearing for his survival in rugged terrain.

What they're saying:

On June 5, Vengrinovich told relatives he planned a two-day trek starting the next day on a trail called Triund Hill. But by June 9, his sister, Natasha Vengrinovich, received a call — Sam had gone missing.

"I just burst into tears," Natasha Vengrinovich said.

Sam had slipped off the trail in heavy fog and plummeted down a mountainside, fracturing his forearm, shoulder, knee, and foot. Isolated in the wilderness with limited supplies, he survived by drinking his own urine, eating insects, grass, and wild berries.

Back in Florida, his parents were "hysterical," fearing the worst as each day passed without word. Then, on June 15 — nine days after his fall — Sam managed to stumble into a remote village, where he was rescued and reunited with search teams. He has since undergone multiple surgeries and is now recovering.

As his family rallies to support his medical care and reflect on what matters most, Natasha said the experience has left them all changed.

"Taking a second, even in my life, to be like, what do I want in my life? And he’s doing the same," she said.

