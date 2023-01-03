Florida man killed wife, self in shooting on New Year's Day in Orange County: deputies

article

Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.

A Florida man reportedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself on New Year's Day, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Fordham Creek Lane in Orlando for a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. and found 52-year-old Jagdesh Kissoonchand, dead from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

His 50-year-old wife, Indira Kissoonchand, and another victim – a woman in her 20s – had also been shot. They were taken to the hospital, where the wife ultimately died of her injuries.

The other woman is expected to recover, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said there were no calls for service to the home in the past and a look at the gunman's background revealed no history of violence.