Brevard County reports first locally acquired dengue case amid Florida outbreak
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is combatting its largest dengue fever outbreak in decades, with over 360 locally acquired cases reported.
As of Oct. 10, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) had documented 368 cases of locally acquired cases of dengue reported from eight counties: Broward (1), Hillsborough (310), Miami-Dade (9), Orange (5), Palm Beach (1), Pasco (4), Pinellas (37), and Polk (1).
First case documented in Brevard County
What we know:
The FDOH in Brevard County is now informing residents of a confirmed human case of locally-acquired dengue. The health department and Brevard County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by enhanced monitoring for mosquitoes and diseases as well as targeted mosquito treatment and overnight spraying to reduce the risk of disease transmission.
The FDOH continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue.
What we don't know:
Health officials in Brevard County have not detailed the specific location of the locally-acquired dengue.
What is dengue fever?
Why you should care:
Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.
When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.
Signs and symptoms
Symptoms typically appear 3–14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4–7 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health:
- Sudden fever
- Severe headache
- Eye pain
- Muscle and joint pain
- Bleeding
- Vomiting and diarrhea
There is no treatment for dengue fever. However, the CDC recommends people treat their symptoms early to manage potential complications.
Tips to avoid mosquito bites
What you can do:
Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing
- Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding
- Keep doors, exterior windows closed
Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site. For more information, visit the Department’s mosquito prevention webpage or contact your county health department.
More on dengue fever
Dig deeper:
There are many resources available on surveillance of dengue fever, how to recognize symptoms and prevent infection through the links below:
The Source: This story uses information gathered from the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County (FDOH), Brevard County Mosquito Control, the Florida Department of Health's Arbovirus Surveillance report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and previous reporting by FOX 35.