Brevard County reports first locally acquired dengue case amid Florida outbreak

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The Brief Florida has reported 368 locally acquired dengue cases, including the first confirmed case in Brevard County. Health officials are increasing mosquito surveillance, targeted treatments, and overnight spraying to limit transmission. Residents should use insect repellent, eliminate standing water, and watch for symptoms such as fever, severe headache, and joint pain.



Florida is combatting its largest dengue fever outbreak in decades, with over 360 locally acquired cases reported.

As of Oct. 10, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) had documented 368 cases of locally acquired cases of dengue reported from eight counties: Broward (1), Hillsborough (310), Miami-Dade (9), Orange (5), Palm Beach (1), Pasco (4), Pinellas (37), and Polk (1).

First case documented in Brevard County

What we know:

The FDOH in Brevard County is now informing residents of a confirmed human case of locally-acquired dengue. The health department and Brevard County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by enhanced monitoring for mosquitoes and diseases as well as targeted mosquito treatment and overnight spraying to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

The FDOH continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue.

What we don't know:

Health officials in Brevard County have not detailed the specific location of the locally-acquired dengue.

What is dengue fever?

Why you should care:

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.

When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms typically appear 3–14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4–7 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health:

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Eye pain

Muscle and joint pain

Bleeding

Vomiting and diarrhea

There is no treatment for dengue fever. However, the CDC recommends people treat their symptoms early to manage potential complications.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites

What you can do:

Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing

Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding

Keep doors, exterior windows closed

Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site. For more information, visit the Department’s mosquito prevention webpage or contact your county health department.

More on dengue fever

Dig deeper:

There are many resources available on surveillance of dengue fever, how to recognize symptoms and prevent infection through the links below: