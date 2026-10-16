Florida animal control officer used city credit card to pay for her pet's vet bill, deputies say

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The Brief A Palm Coast city employee has been arrested after allegedly using a work credit card to pay for unapproved personal vet bills, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Chelsie Willis allegedly used more than $380 on her unauthorized charge, officials said.



A City of Palm Coast animal control officer has been arrested for using a city-issued credit to pay for unauthorized personal vet expenses, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

City of Palm Coast animal control officer arrested for using work credit card for personal vet bills

The backstory:

Chelsie Willis, an animal control officer with the City of Palm Coast, was arrested by Flagler County deputies on Oct. 16, 2026. Willis was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card, which involved charges over $100.

According to a news release, Willis used her work credit card to pay for her dog's vet bill on Sept. 18, 2026 at East Coast Animal Hospital.

Witnesses say that Willis returned to the hospital on Oct. 6, 2026 and asked for her dog's account to be removed from her personal one and added to the City of Palm Coast's account. Employees at the hospital refused to transfer her dog's bills to the city account. They told her it would be against company policy and be a falsification of record, employees said.

Witnesses informed city officials, who later confirmed the unauthorized $380 charge with the hospital, officials said.

Sheriff: fraud and misuse will be investigated

The other side:

Flagler County Sheriff applauded employees at the hospital for reporting Willis. Palm Coast city officials stated that they were disappointed and Willis' actions "does not reflect the integrity and accountability we expect of every City employee."

"This arrest was the result of a series of very poor decisions that evolved into an attempted cover up. Public service is a privilege, not a personal piggy bank." — Sheriff Rick Staly

Where is Willis now?

What's next:

Willis was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is held on a $2500 bond.