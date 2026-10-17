Haines City officer arrested in Orlando on DUI, reckless driving charges, records show
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ORLANDO, Fla. - An officer with the Haines City Police Department was arrested on Saturday in Orlando, according to online records.
According to online records, Officer Joseph Everett was booked in Orange County for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Haines City PD confirmed with FOX 35 that Everett was off duty at the time of his arrest, but was in a department patrol vehicle.
Everett has been with the department since July 2026, according to Haines City PD.
The Source: Some of the information in this article was provided by the Haines City Police Department.