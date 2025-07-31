Florida man arrested for animal cruelty after setting traps to kill cats: deputies

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after deputies found a bloodied dead cat in his trash can and animal traps outside his home. Deputies said he admitted to killing feral cats and became hostile when questioned by authorities. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty.



A Florida man was taken to jail on Tuesday on animal cruelty charges after a dead cat was found in his trash can outside his home, according to officials.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on W Violet Lane after receiving a report of animal abuse.

A neighbor reported a foul odor coming from a roadside trash can and said they had seen several cat traps nearby, along with a dead cat in the garbage.

Deputies found two armed and baited traps outside the property’s fence and discovered a bloodied dead cat in the trash can, showing a large swollen injury to its head.

Unable to access the property, deputies contacted the homeowner, Richard Taylor, 64, who admitted to trapping and killing feral cats, calling them "pests."

Taylor became hostile, cursed at deputies, and refused to come outside until he was dressed.

He was later arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty causing death, threatening a first responder with physical harm, and obstruction without violence.

He was booked into jail and later released on a $21,000 bond.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the cat was feral or a pet, how exactly it died, whether other animals were harmed, or if Taylor had prior complaints or citations.

